The Brazilian national football team wore black for the first time. The capture is a statement against racism and a show of support for Vinicius Junior.

Football power Brazil briefly ditched their iconic yellow-green jersey when they took on Guinea on Saturday night. Brass stars came to the match in Barcelona in an all-black shirt to show their opinion against racism. It is the first time that the field players of the national team play in black shirts.

The Brazilians’ strong stance stems especially from Real Madrid’s brass striker of Vinicius Junior experienced racist insults in the Spanish league.

Richarlison, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta and Eder Militao all took a knee during the match against Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday.

Recently, four people were fined 60,000 euros and banned from entering all football stadiums for two years for hanging a dummy representing Vinicius last January. In addition, three spectators were fined 5,000 euros and banned from the stadium for a year when they racially insulted Vinicius during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid in May.

Vinicius, 22, has had to experience racism several times in the Spanish league, but the topic only came up for wider discussion after the events of the Valencia match.

President of the Spanish Football Association Luis Rubiales admitted after the match that the country’s football has a “racism problem”.