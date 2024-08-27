Racism | The absence of basic Finns is not the only problem of the anti-racism campaign, says the researcher

Racism|Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government presented a new anti-racism campaign on Tuesday. According to racism researchers, the campaign alone is not enough. Anti-racist work needs resources, sincerity and long-term commitment, they say.

Government launched an anti-racism campaign on Tuesday. It’s called We speak with actions.

According to racism researchers, the campaign itself is not enough, money and actions are needed.

“Campaigns against racism can work, but it requires resources,” says a university lecturer who has studied racism Anna Rastas from the University of Tampere.

According to Docent Rastaa, people also need to believe and trust these programs and their sincerity in order to get them to join.

“Although some resources have been set aside for the measures, at the same time financial support has been significantly reduced from those who have done anti-racism work, i.e. from human rights organizations, actors in the cultural field and others,” Rastas reminds.

A researcher however, the resources promised in the campaign will not fix big problems from the point of view of combating racism, for example the structural racism of the labor market, which many of the government’s decisions will make even worse.

However, according to the government, the We speak with actions campaign aims to dismantle structural racism.

In the campaign, the government has also committed to increase measures to tackle racism in its own operations, and others are expected to join the campaign. Among others, the Helsinki region’s transport HSL and the Swedish Confederation of Finnish Industries have already joined.

Dreadlocks according to the will to oppose racism is currently strong in Finland even without the government’s campaign.

“A campaign is the least the government can do. If the campaign was not done, it would of course be even more sad”, says Rastas.

According to Rastaa, it is also common knowledge what is behind the government’s anti-racism campaign. So, in practice, last summer’s racism uproar, which was to topple the government, is behind us.

Does the Orpo government’s anti-racism work look like a reputation-polishing campaign to the researcher, Anna Rastas?

“Do I even have to ask that?”

“You can’t say that it’s just a reputation-polishing campaign. Yes, there may very well be someone in the government who sincerely wants to oppose racism. At the same time, however, you have to remember that the background of the paper is known to everyone.”

Second researcher who has considered racism, University of Helsinki Wind Cucumber hopes that the government’s recent campaign will not remain just a hashtag campaign. The Ministry of Justice launched one in 2021. At that time, the name of the campaign was Olen antiracisti.

“I am looking forward to the new campaign,” says Kurki.

“I hope that the government and other organizations will really start doing something anti-racist and that this will not just be a campaign, social media posts and catchphrases in political speeches,” says Kurki.

By way of illustration of possible concrete anti-racist acts, Kurki highlights the importance of representation.

“I myself was just at a school talking about anti-racism to high school students, and I encouraged the young people to think about what kind of people they have there as teachers and in other professional groups. So, for example, attention should be paid to whether children and young people can see themselves in all kinds of jobs.”

As another example, Kurki highlights mental health services and social and health services more generally.

“We need to think about whether there are operating methods in service structures that are discriminatory and, if so, change them.”

Investigator Kurki considers it a worrying sign that the Basic Finns in the government have not joined the campaign as a party. The campaign was opened on Tuesday by the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook).

“This raises the question for citizens and researchers about how straight are the government’s lines here?” Cuckoo says.

“ Despite everything, the anti-racism campaign has its place.

Another aspect that overshadows the campaign is the government’s political decisions, which, according to Kurje, are at odds with the anti-racism campaign.

“Many of them are racist and repetitive”, Kurki assesses and starts to list the government’s decisions that are in conflict with the campaign:

Reducing the reception allowance, lower unemployment allowance for non-native speakers, conversion law, differentiating social benefits for immigrants, abandoning the equality plan for early childhood education and the effort to limit the rights of the undocumented to health care.

Real change requires, above all, funding and commitment to change.

“Campaigns wake up the people and actors. However, long-lasting change can only be achieved by changing policies and practices permanently. And not only in this way and because we have such a campaign going on.”