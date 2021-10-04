Fiorentina-Napoli, racist insults against black players. Koulibaly: “They called me a shit monkey”

Despite the seventh victory in as many league games, the trip to Florence leaves a bitter mouth for Napoli. His black players Victor Osimhen, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Kalidou Koulibaly have been made the subject of racist insults by some viola fans.

If Osimhen and Anguissa left in the locker room without replying, Koulibaly went on a rampage when he heard the word “monkey”. “Did you say monkey to me? Come here and tell me, come here and tell me to my face! “, the player, held back with difficulty by the press officer of Napoli, replied in the direction of the stands.

Several members of Fiorentina, including the dg Joe Barone, attended the episode and apologized to Koulibaly, who then said: “Shit monkey, so they called me. These subjects have nothing to do with sport, they should be identified and kept out of any event “.

The inspectors of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office present at the Franchi immediately heard Koulibaly about the episode, which will probably have disciplinary aftermath.