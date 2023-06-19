AIronically, at a football game as part of a campaign against racism, there was a new scandal surrounding Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. Felipe Silveira, the Brazilian striker’s longtime friend and adviser, has denounced the behavior of an employee of a private security company at the Spanish club Espanyol stadium near Barcelona.

The man suddenly pulled a banana out of his pocket at the entrance to the friendly game between Brazil and Guinea on Saturday and called out: “Hands up, this is my gun for you,” Brazilian television reported. Silveira and other of Vinicius’ confidants immediately called the police. Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo showed footage of the ensuing riot and a banana sticking out of the security guard’s pocket.

Vinicius laments humiliation

The Brazilian football association CBF called for consequences. After the friendly game, which ended 4-1, Vinicius, who had repeatedly been racially abused in Spanish stadiums, also spoke out. The 22-year-old lamented the repeated humiliation, this time of his friend, and called on those responsible to make the surveillance camera footage accessible. A request from the owner of the stadium, the Spanish first division club Espanyol, initially went unanswered.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino only announced on Thursday that Vinicius Junior should head a new task force for the world football association in the fight against racism. The Brazilians wore black jerseys in the first half against Guinea as a protest against racism. In the second half, the South Americans wore the traditional canary yellow again.

“In 109 years of history, the Brazilian national team has never competed with a black jersey,” the CBF said in a statement. As a sign against racism, many of the national players had also knelt on the pitch in the stadium before the ball rolled. “While I was playing with the already historic black jersey, my friend was humiliated and mocked at the entrance to the stadium,” Vinicius Junior complained on Twitter.