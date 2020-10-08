They belong to the crib like Mary and Joseph: The Three Kings. But the dean of Ulm Minster no longer wants to exhibit the figures for Christmas 2020 – because he fears the scandal.

Kasper, Melchior and Balthasar : The three holy Kings belong in every nativity scene.

: The belong in every nativity scene. In the Christian tradition, Melchior is dark-skinned.

Now he reacts Dean of the Ulm Minster on the international “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Ulm – The “Mohrenkopf”, the “Zigneuer” sauce “- and now also Melchior. They all stand in the course of the “Black Lives Matter“Movement * in the focus of a Racism Debate. in the Ulm Minster Therefore a decision has now been made: Against that Christmas tradition one would like to be in the highest, evangelical church Germany this year the three holy Kings no longer exhibit. As a precaution, they say. Because the Ulm Dean Ernst-Wilhelm Dohl fears that the three wooden figures for negative headlines could worry. It is specifically about the dark-skinned King Melchior.

The Wooden figure of Melchior with pretzel and the crib were made in 1920 by Ulmer Wood sculptor Martin Scheible (1873-1954) carved. In 1992 a family gave it to the Munster community. Since then, the crib has been an integral part of a Christmas exhibition in the church. When in the city in summer over the “Mohrengasse” and a Renaming of the street was discussed, community council members came up Dean Gohl to. Not because of the color of his skin, but because of his portrayal Melchior figure to be controversial.

Ulm Dean Dohl thinks: “Our Melchior is racist”

Rightly, thinks Dean Dohl and means to the Bild-Zeitung: “Our Melchior has a grimace, plump lips, a plump stomach and crooked legs with gold rings on her bare foot. This representation is racist. ”So the sculpture wise classical, stereotypical representations of a slave on. Of course it belongs to the faithful church tradition a black king in the manger, says Dohl. But just now his community wanted to “calmly” consider whether “such a Melchior” could still be shown. Black Christians, says Dohl the image continued, felt ridiculed by it.

Internationally the Racism Debate still, so that Dohl and his parish through the Removal of the figure one Scandal want to anticipate during the holidays. After a difficult year, especially from the Coronavirus pandemic was intended to be this year’s Christmas not from one Debate about the crib figures to be determined. Jackdaw would like to join the Christmas story according to Luke dedicate in which the three holy Kings do not occur.

But the three holy Kings belong to many Christians as well Christmas like Mary, Joseph and the Jesus child – so must be Jackdaw now also deal with criticism: “The artist certainly had no racist thoughts”, says the Ulmer local researcher Irene Reichert, while the Regional Bishop Frank Otfried July the wooden figure pleads for continuing to exhibit. As a compromise, he suggests the crib with one Explanatory comment to provide.

While representatives of the AfD announced the removal of the Wooden figure of Melchior with a pretzel criticize as “excessive political correctness of the Evangelical Church”, it gives up Twitter but also a lot of positive feedback on the decision of the Ulm Dean. “As long as churches racist stereotypes reproduce, the Christmas will not be happy – good decision of the Münster community ”, writes the time-Journalist Hannes Leitlein on Twitter. The religious and political scientist Michael Blume congratulated Jackdaw on Twitter about this “right” and “courageous” decision.

Dean E.-W. Gohl from the minster #Ulm invited m. to lecture & debate about #Racism at the so far. #Nativity figurines. If the decision to remove is correct and courageous, I will gladly support the Ulm Christians against the current that-was-always-so-shitstorm. ⛪️🙏👇 https://t.co/U5D7pUyIVm – Michael Blume (@BlumeEvolution) October 8, 2020

Of the Ulm case for the nativity figure of Melchior joins many other racism topics internationally, for example, many streaming portals took it Classic film “Gone with the Wind” from the program. This should no longer be shown publicly until it has been edited or commented on. (cos) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.