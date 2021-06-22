“Racism and discrimination are defeated by working for integration, work and inclusion at school, offering life opportunities and demanding respect for laws, rules and traditions, blocking mass illegal immigration, certainly not with kneeling in favor of the camera “. This was stated by ad Affaritaliani.it the secretary of the League Matteo Salvini commenting on the results of the survey on his Instagram page (more than 100,000 interventions, 30,000 votes and 8,000 comments from users) according to which 77% of users believe that the gesture of footballers kneeling against racism is useless, as it is also occurred during the match of the European Championships Italy-Wales.