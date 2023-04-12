The Belgian football player Dante Vanzeir does not train and play for the American club New York Red Bulls for the time being. The 24-year-old attacker, who has only been playing football in the United States for two months, distances himself from the club “until further notice” because of a racism riot. It means that he has been put on hold.

Vanzeir is said to have made a racist remark to opponent Jeremy Ebobisse last Saturday in the game against San José Earthquakes. Due to the commotion that arose on the field, the game was stopped for about 20 minutes. Vanzeir, who until recently played in the Belgian league at Union, publicly apologized in a statement on Monday.

"I accept full responsibility for my actions," said the Belgian, who played once for the 'Red Devils'. "While it was not my intention to cause any harm or offense with my language, I know I did and I am deeply sorry."

Vanzeir addressed his New York Red Bulls teammates on Tuesday. “To avoid further distraction, he will not be at the club until further notice,” the New York team said in a statement.