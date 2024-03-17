Racism | Research by SPR: The majority of Finns have witnessed racism, but have not intervened in it

The research did not reveal any underlying theme as to why Finns do not intervene in racism.

Major some Finns, 82 percent, have either personally experienced or witnessed racism, according to a recent survey by the Finnish Red Cross (SPR).

The majority of these, 83 percent, have witnessed racism directed at others than themselves. Fifteen percent have experienced or witnessed racism directed at themselves and others, and 12 percent of the respondents have experienced racism directed at themselves.

According to SPR's research, racism is experienced and proven most in large cities, where the largest number of people with an immigrant background live.

“Witnessing and experiencing racism is also accentuated by university graduates. People over the age of 65 and living in the greater area of ​​Eastern and Northern Finland report that they have experienced or witnessed racism less often than average,” SPR says about the results of the study.

Racism is observed and experienced the most online, in the media and in social media.

38 percent of the respondents have witnessed racism in public places, such as shops, means of transport and on the street. 14 percent of the respondents say they have witnessed structural racism in recruitment, the housing market or services.

According to the study, racism manifests itself mostly in racist comments or jokes, name-calling, bullying and unequal treatment. Eight percent of the respondents who stated in the SPR survey that they had experienced or witnessed racism have experienced or witnessed racist violence or abuse.

More than half those who have witnessed and encountered racism have not intervened.

Only almost half, 45 percent, of those who have encountered racism say in the SPR's survey that they have intervened in racism.

Based on the results of the SPR, especially people under the age of 25 are affected by racism. More than half of young people say they have intervened in racism, and 78 percent feel that they know how to intervene in racism if they encounter it.

“It's great that young people and young adults say so strongly that they know how to deal with racism. However, the responsibility should not lie solely with young people. Young people themselves have also expressed a wish that adults would intervene more actively in racism”, the planner of SPR's anti-racism activities Sanna Saarto says in the announcement.

In research those who have not dealt with racism were asked the reason for it.

No major theme emerged in the research. 13 percent felt that the situation passed too quickly. Ten percent answered that they either did not want to intervene in the matter or did not feel that it belonged to them.

Eight percent report that they did not know what to do when faced with racism.

The survey on experiences of racism and how to deal with it was carried out by Taloustutkimus on behalf of the Red Cross. 1,112 people responded to the survey and it was carried out between 12 and 27 February.