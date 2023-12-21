Racism | Report: Young people's experiences of racism in Finland are extremely serious

The young people talked about, among other things, physical violence and name-calling, as well as being excluded at school, at workplaces and when looking for an apartment.

About racism seems to have become a normal part of young people's daily life in Finland, says the surveyor of young people's experiences of racism in the report.

The report is based on a series of 16 dialogues organized in September in different parts of Finland by the Ethnic Relations Advisory Board (ETNO), which operates in connection with the Ministry of Justice. A total of 70 young people and young adults between the ages of 16 and 29 participated in the discussions. A report was compiled from the experiences told by young people, which was published on Thursday.

According to the report, almost all young people who participated in the discussions have encountered racism.

“Young people have been subjected to racism and discrimination because of, among other things, their ethnic background, appearance, dress and language. Some have also faced physical violence,” the report says.

Young experiences of racism are described in the report as extremely serious. The young people said that they have, among other things, been followed on the street, thrown with objects, barked at, threatened and beaten. Young people have also faced being ignored and excluded when looking for work and housing, in schools, workplaces and public services.

According to the report, young people have been called the n-word and harassed for wearing a scarf. Some of the young people had faced violence or the threat of it.

The discussions were also attended by young people who no longer trust the police or authorities to intervene in serious situations. One of the participants said that an attempt had been made to run over his friend in the parking lot. According to him, the police did not agree to come.

The report according to the dialogues, the prejudices encountered in schools came up strongly.

“Over the course of their school years, several participants had experience with teachers behaving in a racist manner, as well as teachers who did not intervene in racist language use or discrimination in classes or teaching situations,” the report says.

One of the young people told, for example, how the teacher did not give him a turn to answer, even though he was the only referrer in class.

The general experience was that young people were directed to a lower education level than their own interests in study guidance.

“The interlocutors have experience of how a person who wants to become a doctor is suggested to study nursing despite having an average score of almost ten, a young person with an Estonian background is offered the construction industry, and a Romani is not even supposed to want to study.”

According to the report, young people have also encountered racism on playgrounds and in football teams. The players are being racially shouted at from the stands without anyone intervening.

To the language according to the report, young people who speak Russian were especially highlighted in the insults directed at them. Racism also happens based on the name. Many said they thought about changing their name because it is difficult to get a job with a foreign-sounding name.

Discrimination had also been experienced when looking for an apartment.

“The apartment issue was supposed to be sorted out through the rental agency, but when the landlord saw the tenant's name, he said he wouldn't give the apartment,” said one of the young people, according to the report.

The young people also said that they are spoken to in English, even if they were born in Finland.

The young people felt that when they were the target of adults' racism, they were solely responsible for the situation. According to the report, young people hope that adults in schools, workplaces, hobbies and public spaces would intervene in situations on their own initiative.