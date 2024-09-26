Racism | Real Madrid’s superstar was subjected to racism – now the court has sentenced the insulter

Racism|The supporter who racially insulted Vicinius Junior survived with a suspended sentence because he had apologized and shown his remorse.

26.9. 19:19

Football club A Mallorca supporter was sentenced to a one-year suspended prison sentence in Spain on Thursday for racially insulting a Real Madrid star player Vinicius Junior and played at Villarreal at the time Samuel Chukwuezea.

The Nigerian Chukwueze currently plays for the Italian AC Milan.

According to a Real Madrid statement, the supporter “was found guilty of two crimes against moral integrity, aggravated by the fact that he acted with racist motives.”

The fan committed the acts that led to the conviction a year ago in February, when Mallorca hosted Real in the Spanish league and Villarreal two weeks later.

Real’s according to which the sentence was given conditionally because “the defendant had apologized and shown his remorse in his letter to Vinicius and had completed an equality program and an anti-discrimination program”.

The supporter was also banned from entering stadiums for three years. This is the third criminal conviction for racist insults against Real Madrid players in recent months. Especially the Brazilian star Vinicius has been targeted by them.