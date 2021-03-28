Racism Protesters across the United States opposed violence against people of Asian background

Around Demonstrations in the United States have called for an end to violence against people with an Asian background. Demonstrations were held on Saturday in about 60 locations, including Los Angeles, Detroit and New York.

The protesters read slogans such as “#Stop Asian Hate” and “Enough is enough” on their signs.

“I’ve experienced racism all my life, but I have not talked about it,” protester vietnamilaistaustainen Carolyn Dao said To the Los Angeles Times.

“I’m tired of hate.”

Dao says the last straw for him was a shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, about a couple of weeks ago. Eight people died in the shooting. Six of the victims were of Asian background.

Los Angeles Times during the coronavirus pandemic, harassment and violence against people of Asian backgrounds have increased across the United States.

“I’m not a virus, I’m not an enemy. I’m a Chinese-American and I love who I am, “read the news agency AFP, the protesters on the sign in Washington.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump has repeatedly called the coronavirus, among other things, a “Chinese virus”. A New York protester Irving Leen it has had a shocking impact on Asian communities.

“I see it has affected a lot of people,” Lee tells AFP news agency.

“Because of the violence, many are scared to go out.”