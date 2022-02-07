Racism Premier League club Chelsea pays damages to former players for racist harassment of minors

Chelsea agreed before the trial to pay damages for the racist harassment experienced by its former players as minors.

English Premier League club Chelsea settled allegations of racist harassment in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Former players had claimed damages after claiming they had been subjected to “continued racist harassment” by two junior coaches in the 1990s.

According to the men’s lawyers, Chelsea had an employer’s responsibility for the harassment experienced by the men when they were 14 to 18 years old.

“I am pleased to announce that a satisfactory agreement has been reached between the parties,” represented the players David McClenaghan told the court.

“It is hoped that the agreement will compensate for some of the harm and trauma we have suffered as a child from those in a confidential position.”

One of the men had claimed in court documents that he had experienced repeated harassment and harassment, including “knowing racist insults”.

“The club is pleased to have been able to agree on the allegations,” a Chelsea spokesman said.

“We will continue to provide support to former players through a dedicated player service.”