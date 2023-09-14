Racism, Perez accepted Marko’s apology

“At Monza Perez had some problems in qualifying, he is South American and can’t concentrate like Sebastian Vettel did or like Max Verstappen does“. The geographical uncertainty about the real position of Mexico on the world map was certainly not the most serious part of Helmut’s last words Marko on Sergio Perez: the Red Bull advisor indulged in racist comments about the Mexican, certainly not the first with unhappy tones. In Singapore, Checo he revealed that Marko spoke to him privately to explain his sentences and apologize. The Mexican accepted them precisely because he knows the character of the 80-year-old.

Marko’s apology

“I had a private conversation with him, he apologized and this for me was the main thing“This is Perez’s comment to journalists. “We’ll move on, I have a personal relationship with him and when you see these things you always have the feeling that knowing the person helps a lot: I know he didn’t mean that. I accepted his apology for this reason“.

“We all make mistakes, and for me the most important thing was to accept his personal apology, then what happens in the media is not under my control. Isolated comments can be very disrespectful, but the personal relationship I have with Helmut has helped me understand them, I didn’t feel offended“.

The words about the GP

Finally, the Mexican spoke about the match that could see him as a great protagonist, considering that last year he achieved success by defending himself from Charles Leclerc’s attacks: “We have certainly made good progress in the last few races, so we can look forward to the next races with confidence, especially this one. We know that if we qualify well, the race can go just as well: there is no middle ground in Singapore, it can go very well or very badly. The changes to the track? Hopefully they will increase overtaking, but I doubt it. However, it will be a race that will require a lot both on a mental and physical level“.