Racism Owners Glen Kamara says she receives racist messages every day: “I feel like a victim”

Harassment against Kamara began after he argued on the field with Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela in a Europa League match on 18 March.

Men midfielder of a national football team Glen Chamber says she encounters racism on social media on a daily basis.

Kamara shared his experiences this week in an interview with ITV News, which he quoted, among others BBC.

Harassment of Kamara began after Kamara quarreled on the field of Slavia in Prague Ondrej Kudelan with the Europa League match on 18 March.

Kamara, who plays for the Glasgow Rangers, had to be the head coach Steven Gerrardin according to the situation is subject to racism. In a Slavia Prague statement, Kudela has admitted his curses to Kamara, but denied guilty of racism.

“I’ve noticed how the Slavia fans have reacted to this case. I encounter racist harassment on Instagram every day, ”Kamara said in an interview.

“It’s certainly daily, but I’m not one that would really affect me. I can handle it, but it’s sad how this team has taken it. ”

Rind wants to keep the issue on the table and not for itself.

“I want to tell my story, ie these messages that I have received, and racist harassment Instagram, Twitter and elsewhere. I have to say I feel like a victim, ”Kamara continued.

The European Football Association (Uefa) and the Scottish police are investigating the events of the Rangers-Slavia Prague match.

If Uefa finds Kudela guilty of racism, this is threatened by a ban on playing up to ten matches.