Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Racism | Orpo Yelella: The government’s anti-racism campaign was not initially intended for parties

August 28, 2024
Racism | Orpo Yelella: The government’s anti-racism campaign was not initially intended for parties
The government the anti-racism campaign is not originally intended for parties, but for, among other things, large work communities, organizations or sports clubs, stated the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook) on Wednesday Ylen in A-Studio.

Orpo emphasized the government’s executive role in implementing the anti-racism campaign.

Orpo said that he is satisfied that Perussuomalaiset has committed to the government’s anti-racism program.

Orpo opened an anti-racism campaign on Tuesday. Basic Finns has announced that it does not intend to participate in the campaign as a party.

