Racism | Orpo from the speeches of basic Finns: “You can’t be watching over every person”

Racism|There are no signs of Russia’s “return to the normal daily routine”, so the crossing points on the eastern border will remain closed, the Prime Minister said in his speech.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) says that the government’s anti-racism campaign could have gotten off to a better start.

“I didn’t really appreciate all the comments that were given on the matter”, Orpo said on Friday at the meeting of the parliamentary group of the coalition in Joensuu.

The government launched an anti-racism campaign on Tuesday. At the same time, the parliamentary group of Basic Finns was meeting in Kouvola, and there they made disparaging comments about the campaign. Chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä (ps) talked about “posing campaigns”.

When Orpo said that he did not appreciate Mäkelä’s comment, Mäkelä stated that he was “hiding the prime minister’s words in his heart and studying them”.

Orpo was asked at the press conference about his attitude towards the speeches of basic Finns.

“You can’t supervise and guide every person, so everyone has to take responsibility themselves,” Orpo answered.

However, according to him, the government is committed to a campaign against racism.

Orphan said that he considers the government’s training on equality matters necessary.

“One of the measures in the report on equality created together last summer is that civil service and political leadership are trained in matters of equality and racism. This will be discussed in the evening school in the future, it has been agreed and I consider it necessary.”

Eastern border the border stations cannot be opened yet, Orpo said in his speech at the press conference.

“The restoration of normal border traffic is a really big issue. The government is ready, but we will be ready when Russia is ready to return to normal routine. So far there are no signs of this, on the contrary,” Orpo said in Joensuu.

He stated that the quieting of the border has severely affected eastern Finland. The government took it into account, the prime minister assured.

Next Orpo described next year’s budget presentation, which will be completed next week, as “historically strict”.

“We are making savings and tax reductions of three billion euros. At the same time, we invest in growth.”

Orpo said that the government also plans to introduce new proposals for growth-accelerating measures to next spring’s framework meeting.

“We are now starting this work. We widely accept ideas from companies and civil society. You can think big”, the Prime Minister painted.