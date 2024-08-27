Racism | Now HSL is recalling ads that made people nervous about ‘racism’

Racism|Ibrahim Manza and Abdirahman Keinaan would have liked HSL to talk to them before removing the campaign material from the means of transport.

Helsinki the region’s public transportation (HSL) decided on Tuesday that it will return the materials of the perceived racist Ih lipun laitonta campaign back to the means of transport, from which it had already removed them.

Social media influencers caught in the middle of the commotion tell HS about it Ibrahim Manzaa and Abdirahman to Keina. According to them, the campaign continues as normal, and all the advertising images are coming back.

The information is confirmed by HSL’s communication expert Johannes Laitila. He says that advertising materials are edited so that they better show the context to which the material refers.

About the campaign the rising turmoil upsets the Molybros duo known as Iba and Keinaan. They say in an interview with HS that the reception and criticism of the campaign surprised them.

“We started this campaign with the intention that this is a really good thing. We have a lot of young followers, and we get a good discussion about this,” says Keinaan.

The duo makes videos for YouTube and Tiktok, among others. They feel that they also have an obligation to guide young people to do the right thing.

“Here is a particularly important message for the youth. By paying for the ticket, you avoid a fine, for example. If you still forge a ticket, there is a possibility of a criminal record,” says Iba.

Social media influencers are puzzled by HSL’s original decision to withdraw the campaign material from the screens of means of transport.

“It started to upset us a lot that, for example, HSL didn’t have a conversation with us. That we immediately just raised our hands and started apologizing,” says Iba.

The two would have liked to go over the matter with a representative of HSL before the municipal association takes measures.

HSL announced on Monday evening, that it will remove the campaign materials from the screens of means of transport, because they had been criticized as racist. It did not appear from the context that Iba and Keinaan are influencers who talk to many young people.

On the screens, the dark-skinned Molybros duo are standing on the bus. Next to it is a fake travel ticket and the text “The ticket is illegal.”

In the opinion of influencers, the fact that dark-skinned people are associated with traveling with a fake ticket because they appear in a campaign about the issue is a distorted way of thinking.

“It’s a really problematic way of thinking,” says Keinaan.

“Especially when some have said that why hasn’t a fair-skinned influencer been included in this campaign. I don’t understand why there can’t be a dark-skinned influencer. How can this even arouse racist thoughts”, says Iba.

However, the two think it is good that the issue is being discussed now. They consider it important that the advertisements also show young people belonging to the minority.