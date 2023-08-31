Racism notification | Essayah: Govt Criminalizes Holocaust Denial – Live streaming underway

The chairman of Rkp’s parliamentary group told Yelle on Wednesday evening that the group had approved the communication unanimously.

Government discusses his much-talked-about anti-racism statement today in the general session of the Government.

The board will present the announcement at a press conference after its session at 1:30 p.m. HS will show the event as Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast.

The chairmen of the governing parties and the prime minister will be present at the event Petteri Orpo (kok), Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps), Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah (kd). Also the chairman of the working group that prepared the communication, the state secretary of the coalition Risto Artjoki is present.

The government reached an agreement on the communication on Wednesday. Rkp’s parliamentary group also unanimously approved the contents of the communication.

Rkp has linked the possibility of continuing government cooperation to how convincingly the communication shows that racism in any form is not accepted in Finland. The communication is supposed to contain presentations on how to promote anti-racism work.

Parliamentary the communication is supposed to proceed to consideration on Wednesday of next week.

At the end of the consideration of the communication, a vote of confidence is taken on the government or individual ministers, if during the discussion a proposal has been made to issue a vote of no confidence to the Government or a minister.

From the opposition, the Greens and the Left Alliance have said that they will express no confidence in the Minister of Finance For Riikka Purra (ps) and to the Minister of Economic Affairs To Wille Rydman (p.s.).