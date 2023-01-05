The Biancoceleste club was sanctioned for the episodes in Lecce: the decision falls on the match against Empoli on Sunday. Napoli also risks racial discrimination

The long-awaited measure has arrived. The episodes of racism that occurred yesterday during Lecce-Lazio at the Via del Mare stadium will not go unpunished. This was decided by the Sports Judge, who sanctioned the Biancoceleste club with the closure of the Curva Nord for one round, Sunday’s match against Empoli. The “buu” directed at Samuel Umtiti and Lameck Banda therefore end up on the account of the Lazio ultras, who will in fact be prevented from occupying their seat at the Olympic stadium for the next championship match.

The stop — The decision was published in the official press release following the 16th day of Serie A a few hours after the club from the capital had issued a press release which strongly condemns the gesture, but which underlines the small number of supporters who became protagonists of the episode , not being able to generalize by extending the behavior to all the fans. See also Assault on Milinkovic-Savic: Juve aims to have him in January

Chants from 1000 fans out of 1072 — Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea’s resolution reads: “Having read the arbitration report and the report of the collaborators of the federal prosecutor’s office in which, among other things, it is reported that during the entire match the supporters of the Lazio company, thronged in the ‘distinguished guests’ sector southeast’, were responsible in almost all (about 1,000 of the 1,072 occupants), for repeated chants of racial discrimination against the players of Lecce Banda and Umtiti; considering that the chants were perceived by all three collaborators of the Public Prosecutor’s Office , also suitably positioned in parts of the stadium distant from the aforementioned Sector; considering that on the basis of the aforementioned report such behaviors are attributable to the fans of the Lazio club which occupy the sector called ‘Curva Nord’ of the Stadio Olimpico in Rome during home matches; considering that , due to the seriousness, size and real perception of the phenomenon, even such as to force re the referee to interrupt the game to allow the execution, by the speaker, of the expected message in case of chants of racial discrimination, the aforesaid behaviors assume disciplinary relevance pursuant to art. 28, no. 4, CGS”, for these reasons, it is “decided to sanction the Lazio Company with the obligation to play a tender with the sector indicated by the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in their report, on the basis of the information acquired by the manager responsible for public order, devoid of spectators”. See also Lecce, at the age of 12 betrothed to a Pakistani: the mother in trouble

Cori against Lukaku — Then there is a little yellow that concerns Inter-Naples. The communiqué of the sports judge specifies the opportunity for an in-depth analysis of the racist buuu that would have been intoned by some Neapolitan supporters (the sale of tickets was prohibited in Campania, but it was possible in other regions where they were purchased by fans of Spalletti’s team ) positioned in the third ring against Lukaku. “It is deemed necessary for the same federal prosecutor to specify, after further consultation, if necessary, with those responsible for public order, which sectors usually occupy mainly, in home matches, the supporters of the Napoli company positioned in the sector third blue ring, authors of the choirs”. But the level of perception, and therefore the number of protagonist fans, would have been very low and it is practically certain that no file will be opened. And some hypothesize that one of the traditional chants of Napoli this season, that “kim kim kim kim” pronounced in series to encourage the Korean defender, have been mistaken for racist howls. See also Ibra, I work aside even today: Fiorentina in the sights

The disqualified — These are the disqualified players for next day: Akpa Akpro (Empoli), Amione (Samp), Coulibaly (Salernitana), Hjulmand (Lecce), Meite (Cremonese), Bocchetti (Verona coach).

January 5, 2023

