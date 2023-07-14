EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In the Americas, being a pregnant black woman carries a greater health risk than being a white woman. As pointed out by a recent report led by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in which they analyzed and compared data from nine countries – Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Panama, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States and Uruguay – to find out the structural differences that exist when having a child.

In the report, which specifically analyzes five indicators, there are alarming figures. For example, it points out that in the United States, non-Hispanic African-American women and girls are three times more likely to die during pregnancy or within 42 days of childbirth than non-Hispanic white women. Something that, moreover, would not have to do with education or opportunities, but with the structural racism that exists in medical services, since “maternal deaths among African-Americans with a university degree continue to be 1.6 times higher than among white women with less than a high school diploma,” the document announces.

The scenario, although less drastic, is repeated in other countries, such as Suriname and Colombia. In the first, the maternal mortality rate for Afro-descendant girls and women is 2.5 times higher than that of white women, while in the second country it is 1.6 times higher.

But the problem goes beyond that. In a continent like America, where the Latin American and Caribbean region has the second highest adolescent pregnancy rate in the world, black girls and adolescents are the most affected: they have the highest pregnancy rates along with adolescents with lower educational level, especially in Panama, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

“Among the factors that influence pregnancy and maternity are high unemployment and low educational level,” says the report. “Racial and gender discrimination when it comes to finding a job, as well as geographic isolation, make this problem more acute among young Afro-descendants.”

Another of the five indicators where there is an abysmal disproportion between what happens to black and white girls in the Americas is when it comes to giving them the option to plan or not. “Afro-descendant women and girls who are married or in union are less likely to say that their family planning needs are being met,” the experts warn. This, of course, ties in with all the other findings, as not having access to or the option of structured family planning can lead to unwanted births or unsafe abortions, and therefore maternal mortality as well.

“The scourge of racism continues for Black women and girls in the Americas, many of whom are descendants of victims of slavery,” said UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natali Kanem. “Too often, women and girls of African descent are abused and mistreated, their needs are not taken seriously and their families are torn apart by the preventable death of a loved one during childbirth. Justice and equality will only be possible when our healthcare systems see these women and provide them with respectful and compassionate care.”

lack of data

Although there are several figures that the report gives, it also points out that there is a lack of data on the part of the health systems to discriminate the information by race or ethnicity. Although 90% of health plans prioritize achieving health equity, only a third of the 32 health plans that were analyzed by the Pan American Health Organization in 2019 identified black women as a population that experiences barriers to access. health.

“It was difficult to do this research because the data is not there,” Kanem said. “And the world is not color blind and it’s important that we say so. So one of our recommendations is to disaggregate health outcome statistics by age, gender, and location, as is often done. But also by race and ethnicity so that we can have a path to a solution. We can’t change anything if we don’t see it. And data can save lives.”

In fact, UNFPA searched for data from 35 countries in the Americas, but could only find information in the nine countries that were used in the study, which demonstrates the lag that exists.