The reasons that lead a person to get vaccinated or not are affected by multiple factors, which scientists have summarized in five letters “C”: confidence in vaccines, the convenience of going to a vaccination center, complacency with the risks of not being vaccinated. protected, the communication of clear information about vaccines and the sociodemographic context of the populations that should be vaccinated. Black women’s rights activist and founder of the non-governmental organization Criola, Lúcia Xavier, is assertive in pointing out that racism can hinder each of these pillars.

from the NGO Creole – Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil

“The black population goes through many difficulties in access, acceptance, care and resolution in the field of health, and vaccination is central to this”, he states.

“And the black population will be the first to be affected by the drop in vaccination coverage. Not only because you already live in poor health and living conditions, but also because you will be more vulnerable to diseases that can be controlled or prevented through vaccination.”

Communication, the convenience of access to health units and the trust in professionals and the system are severely damaged when a user experiences racism when seeking a health service. A pregnant black woman who had her prenatal care neglected and suffered obstetric violence, for example, will be the same one who will need to trust public health to comply with her children’s vaccination schedule.

“An important factor

It is welcoming, which actually translates into access to quality information, acceptance of the person as they are and the conditions they present when they enter the unit. It is clear, objective information and resoluteness in what will continue your prevention, care or even cure.”

The activist explains that, often, the racism that keeps the black population away from basic health units, where vaccines are administered, does not manifest itself in such direct ways as physical attacks and insults, but, even so, it produces violence that keeps people away. population of services that could save it.

“Racism may not be present in ‘don’t come in here because you’re black’, but it will be present in the way the population is received, in the way they question their problems, in the way they offer help and in the way they offer information. . Then, we will receive less information, we will be less careful about ourselves, and the possibilities for solving our problem will be postponed and left there,” he says.

“This mistreatment undermines the relationship of trust between the service and the user. The person puts it off, disbelieving that the service will have a good effect, and nothing is explained well enough for them to understand”, adds Lúcia Xavier.

At the same time, this same population is generally subject to a higher unemployment rate, a greater presence in the informal market and long daily working hours that include long journeys between home and work. With clinics open during limited hours and healthcare professionals often afraid to open vials of vaccines to immunize a single child close to vaccination room closing hours, opportunities are lost.

Awareness

For 13 years, nurse Evelyn Plácido was a vaccinator in the Xingu Indigenous Park, in the Mato Grosso part of the Amazon. In contact with indigenous peoples, there were many reports of discrimination when trying to access health services, she recalls.

“I heard many reports from indigenous people who said they looked for the vaccination room, but were not vaccinated because the professionals said they could only get the vaccine in the village”, she says. “This is missing an opportunity, it is denying something to which they are entitled. Their right is to be vaccinated within any health unit, and even within the specific schedules provided for them.”

The indigenous population has its own vaccination schedule, with reinforcement against diseases that present a greater risk of worsening due to sociodemographic contexts. For Evelyn, this is just one example of the lack of preparation of top professionals to embrace social and cultural differences, which further alienates vulnerable groups from healthcare.

“We have to work on the cultural competence of these professionals. This is urgent within universities, because, by working on cultural competence, I will prepare these professionals to work beyond their cultural issues. Each individual has their own, but when I decide to be a health professional, I will serve a public and I have to be prepared to serve all people with their cultural contexts in society”, he explains. “If I’m not prepared for this, I can’t access it and I can’t create a bond. And bond is trust. When we talk about vaccines, I need to create this bond. I need to create this trust in all audiences.”

Today as an educator, the nurse works to train health professionals to work in regions that are difficult to access, such as indigenous lands. The lack of this preparation, she says, generated problems including in the Covid-19 pandemic, when the lack of sensitivity and cultural background prevented professionals from correctly counting the vaccination of populations such as riverside and quilombola populations.

“We had a very big challenge in understanding, for example, the vaccination coverage for Covid-19 among the riverside and quilombo population, because the professional simply did not identify this group and record

them in the general population”, she says, explaining that this problem occurred even in the case of officially recognized quilombos. “And then, there was a huge effort from the communities themselves, from the leaders of these populations, so that they could carry out their own vaccination census.”

As in this context, she highlights that the mobilization of these populations was what allowed

build a National Immunization Program (PNI) and a Unified Health System (SUS) of such widespread reach and completely free of charge.