The news of the very severe punishment inflicted by Brazilian justice on three times Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet for making racist comments against Hamilton went around the world. Obvious. Never before had a guy win three world championships (1981, 1983 and 1987) and be sentenced to pay $945,000 for calling someone, Hamilton in this case, a ‘negrito’ (little black, ed). The court found these “intolerable” remarks constituted a “serious offense to the fundamental values ​​of society” and sentenced Piquet, now 70, to a fine for “collective moral damage”, while the money will be donated to associations fighting against discrimination.

Everyone has their own opinions on the matter. But one thing is certain: in other sports, like football, much worse happens and nobody says anything. In F1, however, no. “I think – Hamilton said – that hateful people should not be offered a platform to express themselves. I would like to thank the Brazilian government and I find it truly extraordinary that they have held someone accountable for his words demonstrating that this could not be tolerated – continued the Mercedes driver – racism and homophobia are not acceptable and have no place in our society and I am very happy that they have demonstrated that.”

Piquet’s thousand apologies and his attempts to explain that he had been misunderstood were useless. The latter, something that particularly struck us, perhaps because at home we have the world champions of “I was misunderstood”. But in F1 it doesn’t work like that. Racism is no joke here. And there are no excuses.