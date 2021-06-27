We must all be very grateful to Wilfried Zaha, wing of the Crystal Palace and the Ivory Coast National Team. During the football match held in recent days, he refused to perform the ritual of kneeling on command. And he also explained the reason for his gesture. He said he finds this “degrading”, and that racism is being fought by standing up straight. Sacrosanct words, of course, on which we should all reflect to understand how the pathetic rite of kneeling together does not really have as its objective the fight against racism, but rather a sort of perverse education in passivity and submission. As I have said several times, the ritual of kneeling is functional to the production of a battery of kneeling and masked slaves.

Diego Fusaro (Turin 1983) teaches history of philosophy at the IASSP in Milan (Institute for High Strategic and Political Studies) and is the founder of the National Interest association (www.interessenazionale.net). Among his most fortunate books, “Welcome back Marx!” (Bompiani 2009), “The future is ours” (Bompiani 2009), “Thinking otherwise” (Einaudi 2017).