M.ouctar Diakhaby sat in the stands with his arms crossed and staring as the game that rocked Spanish football resumed. The 24-year-old from Valencia CF, who, according to his team-mates, was “devastated”, was allegedly insulted during the game at Cádiz. There was a riot. After his teammates left the pitch in protest, the game was interrupted for 24 minutes on Sunday evening before it was kicked off again under questionable circumstances. Without a diakhaby, but with the possible culprit.



“What happened today should never be repeated in football,” said Valencia CF and made it clear that the referee pointed out possible penalties for abandoning the game during the break. Diakhaby asked his teammates to return to the lawn and fight, the club wrote. The defender himself waived. “You are not alone”, the Madrid sports newspaper “Marca” headlined on Monday on its first page, which was largely black as a sign of sadness and solidarity.

Cádiz professional Juan Cala, who was responsible for the incident in the 29th minute with his statements in the direction of Diakhaby, initially did not comment. His coach Álvaro Cervera said the 31-year-old had denied the insult. “I have to believe my player, and I do.” The club also stood behind Cala: “We have no doubts about the honesty of our professionals, who are staunch supporters of the fight against racism.”

Incident reminiscent of Paris game

The fact that the match was simply continued without Diakhaby, who had been warned for the dispute with Cala with yellow, and without further measures, was “unacceptable” in Spanish football and “a defeat for all of us”, wrote the “Marca”. The sport has “no point”. Other media also criticized the actions of the officials and the league. “Football looks the other way and does nothing,” said the specialist newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”. There is still no action protocol “to fight this scourge” when a player is primarily responsible.

Renowned professionals also spoke. “Say no to racism!” Tweeted, among others, the Spanish international Pau Torres from the first division club FC Villarreal. The scandal brought back memories of the Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir, which was only canceled in December. The reason at the time were allegations of racism against the fourth official.

Investigations will show what exactly happened. Referee David Medié Jiménez wrote in his report quoted in the media that Diakhaby, after receiving a warning, reported that Cala had racially insulted him. The referees would not have heard. The report says nothing about the accusation that the guests were forced to continue playing without further measures and under threat of a 0: 3 rating and other consequences.

Diakhaby, who moved from Olympique Lyon to Valencia in the summer of 2018, did not comment for the time being. His team mate José Luis Gayà reported on TV that he was “devastated” and could not continue playing. “Without his permission,” they would not have played, said the Spanish international. Valencia lost the game 2-1.