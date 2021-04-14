The National Women Soccer League (NWSL) of the United States has opened an investigation following the complaint of racism by Sarah Gorden, a player for the Chicago Red Stars. The American defense claims she and her boyfriend were racially discriminated against by a security guard tAfter the game against the Houston Dash on April 9 at BBVA Stadium in Houston.

The soccer player reported on social networks that a member of stadium security chased and threatened them when her boyfriend approached her to speak after the match, just as the rest of the family were doing with other companions. “We were persecuted and we were told that my boyfriend would be arrested if he approached. Meanwhile, white players talked with their white families around the stadium, “Sarah Gorden denounced on her Twitter account, in which she highlighted: “This is just another reason we kneel down.”

“At first I did not realize that this was a racial problem until I saw that we were the only ones attacked,” says the Chicago Red Stars footballers, from which her teammates have denounced what happened. “Although we know that all female soccer players have to adhere to post-match protocols, Sarah was treated inconsistently and inappropriately. It is unacceptable for a player to end up crying over the actions of a stadium employee. We will not tolerate racism or discrimination. We support our partner and we will continue to stand up against unfair and unequal treatment, especially for our colleagues of color, “they posted in a statement signed by Sarah Gorden’s team roster.

Regarding the reference to post-match protocols, It should be noted that the Houston Dash initially linked the incident to the COVID-19 distancing protocols. However, there were female players who acted like Sarah and did not receive any kind of persecution for it. “It seemed to me that Sarah and her black friends were the only ones being addressed in this way and it was extremely distressing“, published the second coach of the Chicago Red Stars in response to the first statement of the Houston Dash, which published a new version two days later to inform that the events were being investigated.

From the NWSL they have only announced the opening of the investigation to judge the facts. “The league will have no additional comment regarding the current investigation prior to its completion. and has asked the respective clubs to refrain from making further comments as well, “they published in a brief statement. In the latter they wanted to highlight their commitment to creating and maintaining a working environment “safe and respectful, free from harassment or discrimination on the basis of race, religion or other reason.”