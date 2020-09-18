After the right-wing extremism scandal with the police in North Rhine-Westphalia, Horst Seehofer continues to reject a study on racist prejudice. The SPD criticizes that.

BERLIN afp / epd | Despite the right-wing extremism scandal among the police in North Rhine-Westphalia, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) rejects, according to a report by Süddeutsche Zeitung on Friday a study on racist prejudice among the police continued.

“This process at the police in North Rhine-Westphalia hurts,” said Seehofer SZ. But he is convinced “that the overwhelming majority of our police officers reject such machinations”.

This majority stands “beyond any doubt about our free democratic basic order,” said the minister. The protection of the constitution will “present a report on this topic at the end of September”. However, this status report on right-wing extremism in the public service was planned for a long time, regardless of current developments.

The chairman of the conference of interior ministers, Thuringia’s head of department Georg Maier (SPD), promised a study on racism in the police in the SPD-ruled countries. “It is unbearable that such networks exist,” Maier told dem Editorial network Germany: “We now have to take uncompromising and consistent action against it.”

This includes exhausting all criminal and disciplinary options, said Maier. “There must not be the slightest doubt that police officers operate on the basis of the free and democratic basic order,” he added.

The SPD interior ministers are in agreement that they want to conduct a study on the allegation of racism in the police – and if necessary alone. “The sheer number of individual cases is slowly becoming too much,” said Maier.

“We strongly advocate intensifying research in this field,” said the SPD interior expert in the Bundestag, Lars Castellucci SZ. Nobody questions an entire profession because of individual incidents.

“Recognize attitude patterns early on”

The large majority in the police are constitutional, he also emphasized. It is all the more important, however, “to recognize early on whether there are attitude patterns and prejudices among employees of the security authorities”. There is also still a lack of intercultural competence in authorities.

Against 30 police officers, mostly from the Essen police headquarters, allegations are made of right-wing extremist activities. All 30 have been suspended from work, according to the Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul (CDU), around 14 are subject to disciplinary proceedings with the aim of removing them from service, and around 12 are under criminal investigation.

In the summer, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) rejected a study on racism among the German police in view of the Black Lives Matter movement originating from the USA. His departmental colleagues from the Union in the federal states largely reject calls for a racism study.