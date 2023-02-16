The University of Central Florida (UCF) has adopted radical Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming that segregates students by race, condemns the United States as a “white supremacist culture,” and encourages active discrimination against the “oppressor” class. , characterized as “male, white, heterosexual, healthy and Christian”.

Officially, UCF reports that it has 14 separate DEI programs, costing in total more than $4 million a year. But this dramatically underestimates the reality, which is that the ideology of “diversity, equity and inclusion” is ingrained everywhere. University administration and academic departments have created a flash flood of programs, classes, trainings, reports, committees, certifications, events, documents, policies, clubs, groups, conferences and declarations turning UCF over to leftist racism.

These programs, long in the making, came to prominence after the death of George Floyd in 2020. When the government signaled that it was endorsing the Black Lives Matter movement, academic departments immediately fell into line. The sociology department pledged allegiance to the BLM and criticized the “anti-Blackness at the heart of US white supremacist culture”. The physics department released a statement pledging to address “systemic anti-black racism in policing” and its own “power and privilege.” The anthropology department published a statement denouncing white European “hegemonic systems” and pledged to “advocate for a more inclusive society based on the principles of cultural relativism”.

The ideology underpinning the university’s DEI programming adheres to the basic mantras of critical racial theory: America is a racist nation divided between white oppressors and oppressed minorities, and society, using the logic of “anti-racism,” must actively discriminate oppressors to achieve social justice. The great oppressor occupying the “mythical norm,” according to the university’s official glossary, is “male, white, heterosexual, financially stable, average young adult, healthy, Christian.” Other groups are “minorized” or condemned by “existing systemic and structural realities that push people and communities to the margins”.

In the aftermath of the George Floyd riots, university administrators and faculty renewed their dedication to the DEI narrative. Ann Gleig, associate professor of religion and cultural studies, instructed white people on campus to begin “waking up to whiteness and white privilege,” encouraging them to “educate themselves about systemic racism and white supremacy,” “participate in anti-racist campaigns training programs” and “commit to having tough conversations with white family and friends about systemic racism”. She also directed students to a set of resources, including one that encouraged whites to attend racially segregated “affinity groups” to develop their white racial consciousness and “uncover their feelings and ways of understanding without hurting people of color.”

At the same time, S. Kent Butler, a black professor of counselor education who was then serving as director of diversity at UCF, made the case that minorities live in a constant state of fear and exhaustion. “Leaving home is an action that may seem commonplace to some, but for individuals who deal with regular hate and judgment…we live with anxiety and fear of entering hostile spaces,” he said. The responsibility for reforming society, he explained in another interview, lies with whites. “Racism comes from slavery, from when they [negros] they were hanged from trees,” he said. “White people have to come forward and stop the systemic system [sic] which was put into play by the whites.”

How do DEI bureaucracies recommend resolving these issues? Through active racial discrimination, or, to use its euphemism, a policy of “racial equity”. The University of Central Florida has incorporated these discriminatory practices into its programs, including faculty hiring, student activities, and scholarship opportunities.

Regarding faculty hiring, UCF has taken the position that merit is a “myth” that promotes racism and must be corrected through active discrimination on behalf of “minority groups.” In its official guide, “Inclusive Faculty Hiring,” the university recommends targeting the hiring process toward minorities, downplaying objective measures – dismissed as “problematic heuristics” – and peppering job ads with leftist buzzwords like “racial equity,” “ social justice”, “anti-racist” and “mention of specific group identities”, with the exception of whites.

To reinforce this ideology, administrators also recommend that departments require prospective faculty to submit a “Declaration of Equity and Inclusion,” which serves as an oath of allegiance to leftist ideology. At the end of the process, the university endorses explicit racial quotas. “University policy indicates that a successful search will result in a diverse pool of candidates for the final round of interviews that [inclui pelo menos uma mulher e um membro de um grupo minoritário]”, says the guide (in square brackets in the original). “If by the time the final candidates are identified and the specified parameters are not met, the search should be restarted or the existing candidate pool revisited with more equitable strategies in mind.”

Students must also navigate through a racial filter. The university held graduation ceremonies for minorities only, and its counseling center offers racially segregated “affinity groups” and psychological programs such as “Exploring Vulnerability in POC Spaces [People of Color, Pessoas de Cor]”, restricted to “identified as Black, Afro-Latino and students of African descent”, as well as other racial conditioning groups delineated for “students identified as Asian” and “Hispanic/Latino students”.

UCF also advertises racially discriminatory and racially segregated scholarships that intentionally exclude European Americans and sometimes Asian Americans. Scholarships from two programs, for example, pledge to discriminate on behalf of “underrepresented populations,” a euphemism for “African-American, Hispanic, or Native American” students. Others are explicitly separated by race. Applicants “must be members of one of the following racial groups: African American/Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian American/Pacific Islander, or Hispanic/Latino.” In other words, anyone but white people.

All of these racially discriminatory scholarship programs violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. But university administrators have quietly incorporated principles of “racial equity” into all academic processes. They operate with impunity because, until recently, no one has tried to stop them.

That might change. Along with my Manhattan Institute colleague Ilya Shapiro, I proposed a model policy that would ban these practices and abolish the DEI bureaucracy. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised to address the issue in the next legislative session. It appears that Florida lawmakers saw the DEI coup for what it is: an attempt to promote leftist racialist ideology masquerading as academic justice. As they prepare for action, state legislators should consider a maximalist position: demolish the DEI bureaucracy to its foundations and restore the principle of colorblind equality to the public institutions of the Sunshine State.

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor at City Journal

Copyright City Journal 2023. Published with permission. original in English.