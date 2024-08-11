“Racism in Rome”. A tourist in Rome, an American girl judging by her accent, reports what she considers an episode of racism. Reason? A group of young people prevent the girl and another person from continuing to write on the parapet of a bridge in the capital. “They are angry because we are writing on a bridge like everyone else,” says the young woman. “Show us what you were doing,” her interlocutors tell her. “Leave us alone, leave us alone,” repeats the foreigner.

Congratulations to the boys for their civic sense. pic.twitter.com/0M7TKHTWKw — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) August 10, 2024

The episode is relaunched with a tweet by Matteo Salvini. “Crazy stuff. What ‘racism’, go to your house and vandalize! Congratulations to the boys for their civic sense”, says the leader of the League.

The protagonist of the episode, on her TikTok profile, once back home, posts a long series of videos reiterating her conviction: “It was an episode of racism. It probably bothers you that black people have the money to travel to Europe. If you came here to write on the White House or the Statue of Liberty, I wouldn’t care. If you wrote on my house or my car, I would clean it up and move on”, she repeats, also posting a clip showing writings on the walls of the capital: “Vandalism is everywhere”.