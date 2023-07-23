Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/22/2023 – 18:09 Share

With a conference, a traditional Haitian dance workshop, a black entrepreneurship fair and many shows, the Latinidades Festival continues this Saturday (22) at the São Paulo Cultural Center (CCSP), promoting a vast program to boost the trajectories of black women in the most diverse fields of action.

Today, the program began at 2:30 pm with a conference to discuss the collective right in the cultural heritage law of indigenous and Afro-American peoples and communities. The conference featured artist and Mexican senator Susana Harp, who presented her book Afro-México. “The book is the result of legislative work. I am a Mexican singer and researcher, but now, for five years, I have been a senator of Mexico and one of the important issues has been the constitutional recognition of Afro-Mexican peoples and communities that were not recognized, “she defended, in an interview with Brazil Agency.

According to the senator, racism in Mexico “is brutal and hypocritical”, condemning many people to invisibility, and will only be overcome with “the awakening of human conscience”. “It’s a process that starts within people.”

Festival

The Latinidades Festival, considered the largest festival of black women in Latin America, is a space for political and cultural articulation around the 25th of July, International Day of Latin American and Caribbean Black Women. With a multilingual program, which involves workshops, lectures, debates, business circles and music, this edition of the event explores Good Living as its theme, a concept that finds resonance in the ways of living of forest peoples and traditional peoples of Latin America.

“We are deploying the Good Living theme in various activities. This is a concept that is in dispute, despite being millenary and ancestral and is more current than ever. We are seeking to bring various perspectives on this topic, such as in the field of public policy, reparation, justice and well-being. Good Living is a set of very complex concepts, but it is there to oppose this exploitative, racist, misogynistic and oppressive model of society, which is not sustainable. And nothing better than the field of art and culture to promote this transformation”, said Jaqueline Fernandes, general director of Festival Latinidades.

This Saturday, the Latinidades program will run until 9 pm, with a series of musical shows, including performances by singers Ellen Oléria and Zezé Motta. “Online tickets are already sold out, but people can come here because there will be more tickets at the CCSP box office”, invites Jaqueline.

Tomorrow (23) the program continues, but changes address: it leaves the São Paulo Cultural Center and moves to the Favelas Museum. “Tomorrow our program is dedicated to the 50 years of hip hop culture, this potent culture that contributed a lot to the formation of young people from the periphery of Brazil, especially young black people. And, as a festival for black women, we bring this role of women in hip hop culture with the State Forum of Women in Hip Hop”, explains Jaqueline. The event at the Favelas Museum will take place between 10am and 6pm.

The complete program of the festival in São Paulo, in addition to the distribution of tickets, can be checked at site.

A Brazil Communications Company (EBC) supports the 2023 edition of Festival Latinidades.