E.It’s not news that old TV advertisements often look at us strangely because the strange ideology of that time, which we barely recognize any more, is oozing out of every joint. But the fact that a documentary film about children of German mothers and black soldiers in the US Army seriously questioned the little ones’ right to stay is – it is 1957 – a special historical tutoring session. A young, apparently destitute mother is asked in the film “Toxi Lives Different” whether she really wants to keep the dark-skinned child with her. Yes, says Mother, and she says it defiantly and a little lost. Unfortunately, the interviewer only foresees difficulties. What should the child do later in Germany? He asks. And every viewer knew what was meant: with this skin color? O-Ton: “The child can not go to the circus!” The interviewer soothingly suggests adoption. The mother, on the verge of despair, shakes her head. She only knows one thing: she wants to keep and raise her child.

The soccer players Erwin Kostedde, born in 1946, and Jimmy Hartwig, eight years younger, were such children. Kostedde from Kickers Offenbach was the first dark-skinned player to make it into the German national soccer team, Jimmy Hartwig (HSV) was one of the prominent Bundesliga stars of the eighties. Kostedde says that he couldn’t handle the pressure in his three international matches and that he played “like a bucket of water”. Hartwig, on the other hand, a funny, self-confident man, publicly asked the question of the invisibility of black people in the highest white football society in the ZDF’s “Current Sports Studio”, and if you look at the scene again, you are tempted to find one of the few moments of truth in it to recognize what television is capable of: “I have been recognized as one of the best midfielders in Europe and have not played a national team,” Hartwig told the moderator in a calm tone. “Now I ask you: What is that about? Should I have colored my hair or put in contact lenses? “

This remains one of the bravest sentences in Torsten Körner’s one-hundred-minute film “Black Eagles”, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime from tomorrow and will also be broadcast on ZDF in June. Because most of the experiences of the footballers who came to Kostedde – from Soulemane Sané to Anthony Baffoe and Anthony Yeboah, from Steffi Jones to Otto Addo, Patrick Owomoyela, Cacau and Gerald Asamoah – deal with shame, neglect and racist mockery. But it’s not that kind of movie. There is no whining, no accusation, and no polemic. But above all thoughtfulness, as it is with heavy memories, a few tears and in the background two bars of the Deutschlandlied on a solo instrument. “Black Eagles” tells with the voices of fourteen actors what our country once was and partly still is: a society that sees itself as white, makes this overwhelmingly clear and reluctantly gives space to people of other skin colors. If any.

The largest idiot choir in the world

Some could turn staring into battle energy. Guy Acolatse from FC St. Pauli, a fast and technically adept striker, got an extra one hundred marks from the president because he was the crowd puller and played the cheerful exotic in the sixties. “People looked at me,” says Acolatse, “as if I was about to eat them.” Others like the young Jordan Torunarigah remember the N-word, monkey noises and bananas sailing into the square. It was the quick-witted Jimmy Hartwig, who went to the fans of FC Bayern in the early eighties, who insulted him from the stands, and smiled like a conductor and dictated the beat of their humiliating chants, an ingenious revaluation of the scene, like few succeeded. And Hartwig still laughs about it today: “I conducted the largest idiot choir in the world.”