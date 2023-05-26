Bad episode of racism among the public and basketball fans. It happened after game-4 of the quarter-finals of the A-2 playoffs, in the fiery finale of Fortitudo Bologna-Cento, won by the hosts 69-68 on the last shot, a result that projects the Bolognese team, thanks to the 3-1 in the series, in the semifinals (in A-2 there are two separate tables, each of which promotes a team to Serie A). Cento has published a video on his Instagram profile in which a Fortitudo fan can be seen insulting Derrick Marks, one of Cento’s two Americans, with an unequivocal attitude and even with a lip, mimicking a monkey. In the post, Cento left a comment: there is no room for racism in our basketball. If you do nothing to combat it, you are part of the problem. For her part, Fortitudo distanced herself (and God forbid) from that fan with a statement on her official website stigmatizing the episode: “In relation to the content of the video published this afternoon by the Benedetto XIV Cento company – reads the note -, Fortitudo Pallacanestro unconditionally supports and supports the message of rejection, forcefully reiterating its absolute, total non-involvement and opposition to any kind of racial discriminatory demonstration. In guaranteeing that Fortitudo will protect himself against the person responsible, at the same time he believes it is correct to argue that this episode must remain limited and not generalized towards a fan base that has always stood out only for its great warmth and great passion”.