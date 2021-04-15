A group of white students from a Texas high school in USA, had created a Snapchat chat called “Slave Trade”, “slave trade”, where they put a price on their black schoolmates, changing each time the price according to clothing, hairstyle and behavior.

The students received sanctions of the school, although the authorities liquidated the episode as “an incident of cyberbullying“No one seemed to notice a case of racism, despite allusions to America’s slavery past.

Many relatives of the affected students did react and speak openly about racism and racial hatred.

The episode took place in the Texas town of Aledo, not far from Fort Worth

In the chat, the New York Times reported, an African-American student was valued at “100 bucks,” as they say in slang to 100 dollars

Another boy was quoted only on a dollar: “Your price would be better if your hair was not so disgusting”, they commented in the chat

Derek Chauvin the cop accused of killing George Floyd. Photo: AFP

The group had an emoji depicting a white policeman pointing his gun at an African-American citizen, and the comments are nuanced from Racist insults, at a time when in the United States a white policeman is tried for the death of George Floyd, and a white policewoman killed a young black man days ago during a vehicle control.

In another episode of racism, this time in Illinois, a video taken with a cell phone showed a group of white students in a locker room on a football field forcing an African-American classmate into a closet. full of bananas.

“Come in or I’ll break your knees,” threatens a young man amid the laughter of those present.

The episode was in the Moline High School, near Chicago.

Now the forces of order and the magistracy are investigating the case.

