“School was probably the most traumatizing and difficult part of my life“. The most controversial and thorny section of a long interview that the seven times Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamiltonreleased to the English author Jay Shetty in his famous podcast On Purpose. During the chat, the Mercedes standard bearer focused on many aspects of his life, inside and outside the world of sport, but in the initial section the #44 tackled the theme of racism.

In recent years, the British fan idol has often used the platform provided by the premier category of motorsport to convey messages of respect, equality and acceptance of diversity, also openly espousing the cause of Black Lives Matterwhich exploded strongly in the United States (and beyond) during 2020. Hamilton in particular revealed several episodes of discrimination and bullying of which he fell victim during his school years (he attended the John Henry Newman School). “I was bullied as early as six years old – said the Stevenage veteran, who turned 38 in January – and I think I was probably one of three colored children in this school at the time. Most of the time the bigger and stronger guys were teasing me”.

Continuing his story of denunciation, Hamilton also underlined how frequently bullies they were not limited to words: “There was constant punching and then things were being thrown at you, like bananas, and people were using the ‘n’ word so carelessly. People called you ‘mestizo’ and you didn’t really know how to fit in. That was difficult for me”. Hamilton’s accusation, however, is extensive and concerns not only his comrades at the time, but also some teachers. “Some teachers told me ‘you will never be anything’ – he added – and I remember standing behind a shed, crying, and thinking: ‘I will be nothing’. And to have believed it for a fraction of a second“.