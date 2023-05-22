More racism in sport: victim Vinicius Jr.

We are in 2023, but obviously this is not the case for everyone. There are those who have remained centuries behind, in terms of thought and IQ, and in the pack hope to confuse and hide his misery. Yesterday the Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Jr. was racially abused by local Valencia “fans” in a match valid for the 35th day of the Spanish Liga. The match was stopped for several minutes, with the Brazilian even acknowledging from one of the men who insulted him with monkey noise.

Hamilton’s message

In support of Vinicius Jr. he has been defended by many personalities also not related to the world of football, but who are sensitive to the issue of racism. For civilization, or even because they have suffered it in the past. This is the case with Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion, always very active in fighting all forms of inequality, sent a message to the Brazilian footballer via Instagram: “I’m by your side, Vinicius Jr“.

The condemnation of Valencia

Valencia also denounced acts of racism against the opposing footballer in a statement: “The police have identified a fan who made racist gestures to Vinícius Jr in the match against Real Madrid played at the Camp de Mestalla and is working in a coordinated way to confirm the identity of others possibly involved. From the moment of events, all available records are analysed, working as quickly as possible to clarify what happened in order to act swiftly and forcefully. Valencia has already opened a disciplinary case, will apply the maximum severity towards the fans who are involved in banning them from the stadium for life and is working with the police and relevant authorities to clarify what happened. The Club strongly condemns this type of behaviour, which has no place in football and society and does not correspond to the values ​​of Valencia and its fans.”