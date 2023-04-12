The allegations have led to an investigation by PSG, the coach’s current team, while the Parisian ultras ask for his exemption

Discredited in the Champions League, as in the French cup, under pressure in the league, Christophe Galtier was engulfed in an even more destabilizing controversy off the pitch. In fact, the PSG coach is accused of racism and discrimination against the black and Muslim players of Nice, where he had coached last season. A storm that has triggered a series of chain reactions: from the PSG who has opened an investigation, from the Parisian ultras who are asking for his exemption, in case of confirmation of the accusations, and from Galtier who disputes everything, again.

Galtier — In fact, the deal had already emerged in a less direct way at the beginning of the season, when the former manager of Nice, Julien Fournier, had hinted that if the truth had emerged, Galtier would no longer have coached either in France or in Europe. Yesterday, RmcSport therefore published the content of an email sent by Fournier to the top management of Nice last June, where he explained that the coach complained of the fact that there were too many black players and too many Muslims in the team, purposely left on the bench during the Ramadan. Enough to trigger a scandal and push PSG to open an internal investigation, to clarify, suggesting that he was never made aware of the facts: “In which case, Galtier would not have been appointed coach”, specified a source close to the club, quoted by RmcSport. See also So Messi is back the real Messi. And the PSG is moving towards renewal

Defence — In the meantime, however, the Collectif Ultras Paris has distanced itself: “If the facts were to come true, Galtier cannot remain in the organization chart. We have always fought against all types of discrimination”. In the afternoon, the PSG coach decided to react through his lawyer, with a statement to the AFP news agency: “Galtier disputes with the greatest firmness that he discriminated against players when he coached Nice. And he is preparing legal actions, having read with astonishment the abusive and defamatory content of Julien Fournier’s email ”. Fournier, contacted by the newspaper NiceMatin, in turn, took a stand, contesting the timing of the revelations, but not the content, and denying that they were the originators. After two consecutive defeats, PSG beat Nice 2-0 last Saturday. Next Saturday, however, the emir’s club faces Lens, second at -6. A crucial exam for the technician at risk of exemption, but now not only for the failure in the Champions League where he was eliminated in the round of 16. See also DTM Portimao: Muller wins race 2, but Bortolotti (Lamborghini) flies to the top of the championship

