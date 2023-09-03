Finnish Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Finns Party Riikka Purra on July 13 in Brussels. Thierry Monasse (Getty Images)

Not the war in Ukraine, not climate change, not inflation; racism has been the central issue of political and media debate this summer in Finland. The government of the Nordic country, the most right-wing in its history, has been plunged into a deep crisis since its formation at the end of June. The flood of old racist comments made by several far-right ministers, which have come to light in different ways in recent weeks, and the links with neo-Nazi groups of one of them, have pushed the prime minister’s government coalition to the limit. Petteri Orpo. And they have deteriorated the international image of a country considered a benchmark in equality, education or transparency.

“If we had been aware that in the past they had used such clearly racist language, we would not have entered the government,” Anna-Maja Henriksson, Minister of Education and leader of the Finnish Swedish People’s Party (RKP), declared a few weeks ago. training representing the Swedish-speaking minority. Faced with the unleashed crisis, the leaders of the four ruling parties announced last Thursday, with the mediation of the conservative Orpo, that they had reached an agreement with 23 proposals that will be debated next week in Parliament.

The package includes, for example, punishing discrimination against ethnic or religious groups in the workplace, a program to “fight hate speech,” criminalize Holocaust denial, and “study the possibility” of banning the use of Nazi symbols. or communist, like the swastika and the hammer and sickle. “For the RKP, whether or not to continue in the coalition depended on this pact. With this statement it is clear that we are not going to tolerate racist attitudes of any kind,” said Henriksson, who for the first time since the start of the crisis pushed away the option of an imminent break with the government.

The first member of the Executive who saw himself in the eye of the hurricane was Vilhelm Junnila, who held the Economy portfolio for 10 days. Junnila never hid his sympathy for xenophobic and neo-Nazi groups. Being a deputy in the previous legislature, he was the main speaker at various events of the Nordic Resistance Movement, a group outlawed in 2020, in addition to inviting several of its members to a session in the chamber. In the electoral campaign for parliamentarians in April, the far-right politician joked with references to the number 88, a figure that means heil hitler in neo-Nazi symbology.

Junnila resisted resigning after the first wave of criticism from the opposition en bloc. He survived a vote of no confidence but fell less than 48 hours later after claiming on Facebook that he was still in favor of Helsinki encouraging “climate aborts” in Africa to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions. In other words, promote pregnancy interruptions so that, since there are fewer people, contamination is reduced. That was his proposal, and it was not the first time he had formulated it: he had already put it forward four years before in Parliament. The Christian Democrats, minority partners in the coalition government, tolerated Junnila’s neo-Nazi ties, but not his ideas to reduce birth rates in African countries. Under pressure from the five Christian Democrat deputies, Junnila was forced to resign; and he became the second shortest-serving minister in Finnish history, as well as the only one to post photos of swastikas or one of a snowman, made by him, on social media, with an obvious resemblance to a member of the Ku Klux Klan. After being expelled from the Government, the Finns Party rewarded him with the position of vice-president of the parliamentary group.

“Spit on beggars and beat up nigga kids”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The relative calm lasted a few days. The one pointed out this time was Riikka Purra, Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister and the first woman to head Los Finnlandes, the second parliamentary force. First, several emerged post that Purra made in a blog in 2008; one of them stood out above the rest: “Does anyone dare to go out in Helsinki today to spit on beggars and hit black children?” the ultra leader apologized on social media for his “stupid comments from 15 years ago” and for “the damage they may have understandably caused”, but insisted that the media had “taken them out of context, regardless of their sarcasm”, and accused them of “wage a witch hunt” and treat members of his party “like criminals”.

A few days later, other comments by Purra, made in 2019 on her personal website, just before she was elected deputy for the first time, were submitted to public scrutiny. Among the messages disseminated by different media, the one that had the most echo was one in which the ultra-rightist ridiculed women with burkas: “Throughout the Helsinki metropolitan area, unidentified black sacks walk that can only be recognized as people because they usually drag children ”. Nearly thirty Finnish Muslim organizations issued a joint statement demanding her resignation.

For her part, the Finnish Foreign Minister, the conservative Elina Valtonen, apologized to her Turkish counterpart during a recent meeting in Brussels for the numerous times in which Purra referred to Turks as “monkeys” in old internet posts. “I conveyed to Hakan Fidan my apologies for inappropriate comments made years ago by a member of the new government.” The leader of Los Finnlandes has limited herself in recent weeks to reiterating that she does not intend to resign and that “neither the party, nor her proposals on immigration, are racist.”

In choosing Junnila’s successor as head of the economy, Orpo tried to ensure that there was nothing on the internet or in newspaper libraries that could brand the new minister as a racist. Even so, shortly after Wille Rydman’s appointment, the daily Helsingin Sanomat He published some messages that he sent seven years ago to who was his girlfriend at the time. In one of them, she referred to immigrants from the Middle East as “desert monkeys”; in another, he discarded the option of buying lilies to decorate the house they shared because “they multiply and spread like the Somalis.” Rydman refused to apologize and only vehemently criticized the publication without his consent of those private messages.

Next week, in which parliamentary activity resumes after the summer recess, in addition to beginning to debate the plan against racism and discrimination, various opposition formations will present motions of no confidence against Purra and Rydman. Despite the agreement reached last Thursday, the crisis in the government —and the internal crisis in the RKP— are far from over. “The struggles within the coalition between the RKP and the Finns Party are just as fierce as those between the government and the opposition,” Henrik Jaakkola, political coordinator of the Left Alliance, an email, said in an email. of the five formations that made up the previous coalition government led by the Social Democrat Sanna Marin and which included the RKP.

Marin, who during his tenure projected an image of Finland radically different from that of the current government, insisted during the electoral campaign that The Finns were a “racist party”. The former prime minister – who this Friday ceased to be president of the Social Democratic Party, as she had announced after the defeat in April – declared a few weeks ago that the revelations about the ultra ministers had not been “any surprise”, although “they reflected the darker and more dehumanizing side of Finnish politics”.

Tuija Parvikko, Professor of Political Science at the University of Jyväskylä, considers that it was “quite foreseeable” that a crisis of this nature would affect the Government from its inception. “Over the last 20 years, many members of the Finns Party have been caught making racist comments, through their channels, on social networks or even in statements to the press,” Parvikko says by phone, adding that “racism is the ideological basis of the party.”

In addition to former comments by ultra-ministers, the media have rescued several reports published in recent years that underline the seriousness of racism in Finnish society. Among them, one from the European Agency for Fundamental Rights which concludes that Finland is the EU country —among the 12 analysed— in which discrimination against blacks is most frequent; either one of the Council of Europe which warned that “racist and aggressive language” was increasingly common among young people. Amnesty International urged last spring to “take steps to end structural racism in Finland.”

Demonstration against racist ministers in the Finnish government, on July 19 in Helsinki. NurPhoto (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jaakkola, from the Left Alliance, believes that racism “is a very serious problem” and that the “government and its discriminatory policies are a threat to people of color in Finland.” For her part, Professor Parvikko believes that “part of Finnish society is incapable of identifying or admitting its own racist behavior, or of recognizing the existence of structural racism.”

Since Orpo’s inauguration, several demonstrations have been held in Helsinki and other cities against the extremist presence in the government. This Sunday will take place in the capital which, predictably, will be by far the largest of all. The organizers are confident that the march, which hundreds of organizations have joined, will be “the biggest protest in Finland in more than a decade.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.