Racism Celebrated in honor of the abolition of slavery, Juneteenth will henceforth be a holiday throughout the United States

In the past, the holiday has been celebrated in many states, but after Thursday, the practice will expand across the country.

The United States on Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed an overwhelming majority on a bill that would give the country a new national holiday, according to Reuters. The day off celebrates the end of African American slavery.

The House of Representatives passed the bill by 415-14 votes. President of the United States Joe Biden plans to sign the bill on Thursday.

Texas democrat Sheila Jackson Lee spoke at a meeting of the House of Representatives behind him a picture of a scarred man who had struck a whip during slavery.

“National Holiday was presented so that we could pay homage to and celebrate the end of American original sin slavery,” commented Jackson Lee To the BBC, the British broadcaster.

Slavery the day of remembrance of the abolition Juneteenth comes from the words “June” and “nineteenth”.

The day has traditionally been celebrated mainly in African American communities.

Last year, on the day of the end of slavery, extensive marches were held for justice. The protests began when police killed an African American George Floydin.

HOLIDAY the history dates back 156 years. The slaves were declared free in the city of Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. The declaration of liberation concerned only the southern states, which had previously rebelled against the federation and waged a four-year war against the northern states.

The declaration had been made by the president Abraham Lincoln more than two years earlier, but at that time information flowed slowly, and the plantation owners opposed the release.

In the state of Texas, the holiday has been celebrated since 1980, and since then it has been accepted as a holiday by most states in the country.

Read more: Friday is a holiday unknown to white Americans – Trump postponed his campaign for the day

Read more: Ceremonies, processions, dancing and thousands of marching people – This is how the United States celebrated the Day of Remembrance for the Abolition of Slavery