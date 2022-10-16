Council President Nury Martinez speaks during an event at Los Angeles City Hall in April of this year. Damian Dovarganes (AP)

Anger erupted at Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday. Dozens of people entered the seat of local power with shouts and proclamations to demand the resignation of three Latino councilors. These were captured in a closed-door conversation, leaked to the media last weekend, in which they make racist comments and where they make fun of the black son of another gay mayor. The talk has become a scandal that transcended the borders of the consistory to stir up national politics. The raw ambition for power they show has charged the fragile racial balance in which one of the most diverse cities in the United States lives. The ghosts of clashes between different minorities have surfaced after the publication of the conversation that took place a year ago, but which could alter the last weeks of the campaign towards the November 8 elections.

After more than 20 minutes of fury, the president of the Council took the microphone on Tuesday. “They deserve to be heard,” he said before his words were drowned out by the crowd. “Resign now!” protesters kept shouting angrily. Others launched in Spanish: “out, out!”. It took many minutes and a break for things to cool down. People calmed down only to hear Mike Bonin, a councilman who heard three of his colleagues call in Spanish “changuito” the two-year-old black boy he adopted with her husband. “Elected officials are supposed to submit to the highest level, but these people stabbed us in the back, hurting the spirit of Los Angeles. It was a blow to the heart and soul of this city”, affirmed the mayor between tears of rage.

Bonin, who is called in the conversation “little bitch” by Councilwoman Nury Martinez, learned of the content of the talk on Saturday. a journalist from Los Angeles Times called him to collect his impressions. The reporter told him that Martinez, who was the president of the Council, together with the mayors Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, all of Latino roots, made fun of him stating that he used his minor as a Louis Vuitton bag and that he was being raised “as a white child.” “This kid needs a few hits. Let me take it around the corner and I’ll bring it back to you,” Martinez is heard saying, who resigned from the Consistory on Tuesday, minutes before the session began, where he would have to face Bonin, his partner. in the council for nine years.

Martinez and his colleagues conspiratorially debated how to increase their influence in a city with 4.8 million Latinos. The conversation was recorded in October 2021, when the City Council was working on the redraw of the 15 electoral districts. The councilors, who were accompanied by a county labor leader, Ron Herrera, talk about how to counter the power of African Americans, who are less than 9% of the population in a city of ten million people and who have seen their neighborhoods shrink at the hands of gentrification.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin sheds tears as he speaks about the racist comments directed towards his son during the council’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Nury Martinez stepped down as council president and took a leave of absence following the release of racist comments with councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP) Sarah Reingewirtz (AP)

“Fuck that guy… he’s with the blacks,” Martinez says at one point about George Gascon, the city’s district attorney, of Cuban roots. For just over an hour, the politicians criticize the Jews, the Armenians and whoever holds a power that collides with theirs. Most of the puyas are launched by Martinez, but her three interlocutors do not censor her or lower her criticism.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“Latinidad is very dangerous,” says Odilia Romero, an indigenous Zapotec and activist for the rights of native peoples who migrated to Los Angeles. Her organization, Cielo, called a demonstration for Saturday to repudiate the three politicians, who also made denigrating comments against migrants from the Mexican state of Oaxaca and Central America. “I see a lot of dark people, very short,” said Martinez, 49, an American daughter of immigrants who left Zacatecas, Mexico. “I don’t know where these people come from, what village they came from, how they got here… They’re so ugly, they’re horrible,” added the councilwoman when she spoke of the mix that populates Koreatown, an area that they wanted to snatch from the hands of a councilwoman who was born in India.

Martinez resigned on Wednesday with a long letter and without referring to his controversial statements. She concludes her letter by stating that she hopes her journey will serve to inspire little Latina girls to “dream of more than they can see.” Before the scandal derailed her career, Martinez made her history by becoming the first Latina to preside over the Council in 2020, an assignment she had to abandon as soon as Los Angeles Times published the explosive audio.

“Latinos are close to 50% of the population. They are the ones who have the power and decide for us. They are the ones who are going to ascend to political positions and they do it with a colonizing mind, of contempt and rejection for the indigenous peoples”, adds Romero. And he ends: “they love our food, our mezcal, but they don’t love us”.

The episode has raised tensions in a city where different racial groups coexist. California is not only a seismic zone underground. It is also socially. In 1992, the acquittal of four policemen after beating black motorist Rodney King, which was caught on video, sparked a series of riots that left 53 dead and hundreds injured. And 50 years earlier, Los Angeles was the scene of the Zoot Suit riot, where pachucos (Mexican-Americans) rebelled against the systemic racism they experienced by fighting bare-knuckle with whites and the military. These are just two samples of what can happen when the pressure explodes.

betrayal of the community

“For me, as a Latino,” says columnist Gustavo Arellano of Los Angeles Times, “what bothers me the most is that they have long ruined the reputation of Latino politicians.” “Who is going to trust them after this? No one. No one is going to believe us. They are going to say that they only work for ourselves,” adds the journalist, who describes the entire episode as a “betrayal of the Latino community.” “They dedicated their careers to the community and now they’ve put us in a position where it looks like we’re hatching a racist conspiracy,” he says.

The sociologist Manuel Pastor, who has analyzed in some of his books the cohabitation of blacks and Latinos in South and East Los Angeles, underlines in State of Resistance the rapid ethnic transformation experienced in California between 1980 and 2000. The white population went from being 67% to 47%. Two decades later, some conservative sectors linked to Trumpism feed the theory that the purpose is to subdue the Caucasians through a reconquest of the territory by minorities. Latino leaders must bridge these divisions, not encourage them, consider Pastor and Pedro Noguera, an academic at the University of Southern California, in a column published this week.

Some of the Latino neighborhoods have turned their backs on the protagonists of the leaked audio. Boyle Heights, an emblematic area whose diverse composition was once considered a threat to the peace of Los Angeles, held a protest this Friday against Kevin de León, who represents the neighborhood on City Council. “Resign now! You no longer have the trust of the community, nor of the east of the city [otra región de vasta representación latina] for what you said and for what you tolerated being said,” a neighbor told local television.

A woman holds a sign calling for the councilors to resign. Ringo HW Chiu (AP)

Councilwoman Martinez gave in to the large chorus that demanded her resignation. Among these voices was that of President Joe Biden, who called for the resignation of those involved through his spokesperson. Cedillo has not resigned, but he will leave the city at the end of 2022 after losing the primary election.

De León has also clung to the position. His long career has been touched by scandal. In 2017, he became one of the main faces of the anti-Donald Trump movement, to whom he gave no benefit of the doubt condemning his anti-Mexican rhetoric. As president of the local Senate, the Democratic politician worked to make California the sanctuary state that he was throughout that Administration. His position became so strong that he fought to unseat Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democratic institution, in Washington. But she failed in the attempt. EL PAÍS requested an interview with De León, but received no response.

Analysts agree that Latino politicians should be more concerned with passing motions that benefit the population rather than the influence of other ethnic groups. The answer could be in the streets themselves. These days, groups of blacks and Latinos could be seen dancing together outside City Hall, a form of protest that distances itself from anger. “They don’t speak Spanish and we don’t speak English,” says Odilia Romero. “Our struggles are the same and we both live with the contempt of the white man.”

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.