Racism | As a child, rats were thrown into Mustafa Muuse’s yard in Turku: “I have accepted what kind of country Finland is”

Mustafe Muuse has risen to the top of Finnish endurance running.

Finnish top runner Mustafe Muuse’s life in Turku could have gone wrong. Perhaps by chance he did well. It doesn’t change the racists’ minds.

Sight was shocking. Mustafe Muusen a swastika was daubed with spray paint on the window of the home.

Muuse was a schoolboy. It was the end of the first decade of the 21st century in Turku’s Moisio.

Born in Turku in 2001, Muuse grew up in a family of Somali background. In Moisio, a terraced house in the city, a neo-Nazi lived next door.