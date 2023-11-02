Serbia and Montenegro will play their next Euro 2024 qualifying matches behind closed doors, on November 19 against Bulgaria and Hungary respectively. UEFA decided this as punishment for yet another episode of offensive chants by its fans in the Serbia-Montenegro “derby” last 17 October, won 3-1 by the home national team. For “racist behavior”, the same fate had befallen the two national teams in the first leg match in March 2023.

For Serbia – one step away from qualifying for the final phase of the tournament which will be held in Germany in 2024 – it is the second match behind closed doors after the one in September against Hungary, a punishment which also came this time for the racist and offensive chants of the own fans. In addition to the empty stadium, the Serbian federation was fined 90 thousand euros for “failing to take action against the sale of tickets on the black market”, while 20 thousand euros will be paid by the Montenegro federation.