Helge Lindh has been a member of the SPD in the German Bundestag since 2017. He has been campaigning publicly and aggressively against Muslim hostility and racism for many years – and is therefore repeatedly the victim of insults and threats from the right-wing milieu.

So also on late Thursday evening. Then he received an email from self-proclaimed “Turkish hunters” who warned him not to continue to appear on the side of Muslims in public. The 43-year-old Lindh from Wuppertal posted a photo of the mail on Twitter and wrote: “The people in my office and in my talk are my friends, I will always stand by them, with all the consequences.”

On Friday afternoon, shortly before the conversation with the Tagesspiegel, Lindh’s tweet was deleted from Twitter. That has never happened to him, so Lindh. He suspects that Twitter’s algorithm itself recognized his message as “Nazi stuff”. For him this is “an interesting way of dealing with victims”. We talked to him about that and more.

Mr. Lindh, your motto in life is on your website: “Never give up!” How often have you thought about it in the past few weeks?

Not a minute. It would be a lie to say that it leaves me untouched. But I’ve always seen this more as motivation or as an incentive not to give in and not to be intimidated.

What I’m getting at: In an e-mail to you, self-proclaimed “Turkish hunters” threatened to ensure dead silence if you meet with Muslims again in public.

This is of course not harmless, I have to take it seriously – that’s why I pass it on and have it checked and investigated. But I don’t want to let them triumph that I stop all political action. I am not thinking at all about stopping against anti-Muslim hostility. If that were so, you would allow such persons to forbid you from exercising your mandate. In case of doubt, I would opt for the attitude and against the security.

You wrote yesterday about it that you’d rather be shot than change your posture. A mail writer had previously referred to you as “Lübcke 2” and even gave you a weapon with which he wanted to shoot you. What does that do to you?

It is of course difficult to convey – but I already have a certain routine in it. I’ve already received pretty much all kinds of death threats and verbal abuse – even on right-wing extremist platforms. You harden there too. Although I have to admit that it has a profound effect on life. It makes me think about where I’m going and what I’m doing.

Have you ever failed to do something out of fear?

I still remember it was two years ago. Before giving a speech in the Bundestag I thought carefully about what to say so that I would not trigger another wave. In retrospect, I was extremely annoyed that I had thought about it. At that moment I wasn’t so free in my arguments and convictions.

The death threats by email are concrete in theory, but abstract in practice. On the other hand, the apparently left-wing extremist attack on her election office in Wuppertal in April was very specific. Are you afraid that at some point it will go beyond insults, threats and damage to property?

Yes, because reality shows that there are people who go that far. Some of them just threaten, of course, but there are also people with a passion for violence who feel encouraged by it.

Sie are not the only public figure who campaigns against Muslim hostility and is being attacked by clearly extreme right-wing people. You are deliberately going on the offensive and posting messages from such people on social media. What is your intention behind it?

I want to counter this habit and normalization and make such ideas recognizable in their repugnance – because we must not get used to this barbarism. Racism and Nazism are not fought by ignorance. We need clear contradiction – otherwise the wrong ones are the ones who are always active. My experience is that it irritates people, I want that too.

Can you give an example?

There is a right-wing blogger who publicly bodyshamed me on Facebook. There are many groups that call me Neanderthals. This blogger got really upset when I made what she made public again. I found that interesting. They are not used to it – they do it in their bubbles and get applause for it.

Helge Lindh giving a speech in the Bundestag. Photo: Imago

During the corona pandemic, right-wing ideas that were expressed at the demonstrations in Berlin, for example through anti-Semitism, got even more public. Even on weekends conspiracy theorists and neo-Nazis will take to the streets again. How do you perceive this – is racism increasing in Germany or was it just not so obvious before?

If we don’t lie to ourselves, racism has always been there. For a long time we did not have a right-wing populist and partly neo-Nazi party in parliament, but the people then expressed that in a closer circle. Now we have a disinhibition through this party – racism has moved much more from the private into the public. As a result, some of the brakes are released to hold back.

So do you blame the AfD for releasing these brakes?

Yes, she is clearly complicit in the fact that perpetrators feel encouraged, both verbally and physically. AfD politicians have clearly carried out the lifting of the border and have ensured that the climate has turned a “You can’t say that” into a “You have to say that”. That is the central political responsibility that the AfD bears.

“Right, white men” you called some of these agitators in relation to “Tichy’s insight” in the past week. How grueling is it to be confronted with this hatred in a very specific and organized way?

It’s grueling, of course – but I could live with that. Rather, it is horrific and shameful. It drives one beyond the limit of anger that this has now found a regular platform in the Bundestag. Unfortunately, we have to endure it because democracy made it possible – that’s the dramatic thing. One must not get used to the form of this discourse either.

Do you see yourself as an extreme antithesis to the AfD?

Yes, because I don’t see it as an option to leave being German and patriotism to the AfD. You have to counter that. The fact that the AfD sees Muslims as anti-German – but many Muslims are Germans – means in a simply logical conclusion that those who raise the mood against Muslims are also anti-German.

How do you think it might be possible to deal with this kind of racism?

On the one hand: by punishing this sheer hatred, violence and terror in word and deed. By making it recognizable, proceeding against it with all the consistency of the law and punishing it. Second, that’s probably the bigger task: by changing the climate, the atmosphere that makes it possible. One shouldn’t have discussions about the Muslims, but finally with them. If we manage to change this culture of discourse, I am convinced that it will be much more difficult for racism, right-wing extremism and neo-Nazism in this country. That is the great social task.