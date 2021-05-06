B.With Jens Lehmann you can never be sure what he’ll get out of next. As an expert or a studio guest, the former national goalkeeper liked to go wrong. He is not sure-footed on the terrain of politically correct language usage. More like an elephant in a china shop, with a tendency to joke without a punchline.

For this he now receives the receipt. In a WhatsApp message, which he probably accidentally sent to the former national player Dennis Aogo, Lehmann asked: “Is Dennis actually your quota black?” There was a smiley smiley in front of the question mark.

Aogo published the news on Instagram. That triggered a storm of protest. Lehmann apologized, Aogo accepted the apology. But that didn’t stop there.

Lehmann all epaulettes were torn off. He lost his position as a member of the supervisory board at Hertha BSC, the broadcasters Sky and Sport1 announced that they would no longer invite Lehmann as a studio guest. But that wasn’t enough of the dishonor.

Peter Küpperfahrenberg, chairman of the district league club Heisinger SV, where Lehmann played in the youth team from 1975 to 1978, announced that the penalty hero of the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup (the thing with the cheat sheet) was “banned from entering”. With an exclamation mark! The club boss also called on the “basic evils of civilization” that burdened football: racism, right-wing extremism, homophobia. That had to be said on the occasion of the Lehmann case.

It must also be said what Dennis Aogo as an expert at Sky said last Tuesday. He spoke of “training to gassing”. In the land of the Holocaust there is probably no need to explain why this is forbidden, and how one should be able to recognize the racist insult of “black people” as such.

Dennis Aogo also apologized and said in the “Bild” newspaper that “gassing” should “of course not be used in any context”. In his favor, we assume that he does not mean by this that this should not be done in the context of the mass murder of the Jews.

The question is what the sports broadcaster Sky is doing, which wants to have demonstrated its sensitivity in questions of attitude and expression using the example of Lehmann and where one should actually know that football players are not necessarily the most accomplished speakers and greatest thinkers. It would be best if supposed moralists, whose appeals are cheaper by the dozen on social media channels, would take a little more measure and stick to what Dennis Aogo also said: “Everyone makes mistakes, everyone has a second Deserved a chance. “