The racist comment

Almost two years have passed since Nelson Piquet expressed himself with racist epithets towards Lewis Hamilton after the British GP, a race in which the English driver was involved in an accident with Max Verstappen. In that case, the three-time Brazilian world champion used a decidedly offensive term to the detriment of the Mercedes standard bearer in an interview published on social media. Piquet, who also during his career did not shy away from insults or provocative attitudes, later apologized for the episode, while emphasizing that he had not made such statements with clear racist intentions. Following these statements, Piquet was in any case removed from the F1 paddock.

The incoming penalty

However, in another passage of the same interview, Piquet had once again expressed himself with racist offenses against Hamilton, also using homophobic epithets regarding the fight between the Englishman and Nico Rosberg for the 2016 world title. of those statements, characterized by disgusting comments, in Brazil unleashed the indignation of four associations for the protection of LGBT+ rights such as Educafro, Centro Santo Dias, Aliança Nacional LGBTI+ and the Asociación Brasileña de Familias Homotransafectivas, moreover supported by the Federal District Public Prosecutor’s Office. Some time after that episode, as reported by O Globethe civil action brought against it would now be close to turning point: the former pilot could in fact incur a fine of 1.6 million pounds.