Umtiti (Barcelona)

Also in 2018, a month after the incident between Jefferson Lerma and Iago Aspas, a new event related to racism came to light on a pitch. The two involved were Umtiti and Sergio García, the sporting context being a Espanyol-Barça derby. The French defender of Barça reproached the parakeet striker for calling him “black” during the game, according to Mundo Deportivo. The matter did not stop there. The former blue and white soccer player, who now plays in the Montañesa de Tercera División, justified himself and apologized after what happened: “First of all, clarify that yesterday I already spoke with Samuel. In no case was my spirit racist. You all know that my wife is from Gypsy ethnicity and that I grew up in a neighborhood (Bon Pastor, with a high immigration rate) with all the races in the world. My brother-in-law, with whom I have a strong friendship, is also African-American (Umtiti, in any case, was born in Cameroon, Africa). In the tension of the party many things are said that must remain in the field “. Regarding the arbitration performance, the referee of that derby, Gil Manzano, did not collect any racist insult in the minutes, in which it was detailed that there was a “tumult of official players and staff of both clubs, arguing among themselves without observing any type of aggression “.