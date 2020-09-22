B.and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has spoken out in favor of a study on racism among the police. “I think that such a study makes sense and that we have to find a framework in which this can happen,” said the SPD candidate for chancellor and current vice-chancellor of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “I am convinced that this will help the police.”

Previously, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) had confirmed his “no” to a corresponding study. “A study that deals exclusively with the police and the accusation of structural racism within the police will not be with me,” Seehofer emphasized to the “Bild am Sonntag”.

Months ago Seehofer commissioned the Office for the Protection of the Constitution to draw up a picture of the situation on right-wing extremism in the security authorities by the end of September. His refusal to entrust scientists with investigating racist attitudes in the police also met with criticism from politicians from the SPD, the Left Party and the Greens.