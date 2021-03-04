D.Onald McNeil, the New York Times’ longtime science reporter who had to quit the paper on accusations of racist language, told his version of the story on Monday of this week, the first day after his contract expired . He published a four-part on the “Medium” website essay with a length of 20,000 words. If it had been printed in the newspaper, it would have filled several pages. The “New York Times” ran one note on this latest chapter of an internal conflict and characterized McNeil’s text in the heading as “lengthy”. One can hear a certain ironic undertone, at least the hint that this publication by McNeil, who had worked for the paper since 1976, did not go through the process of editing at the New York Times.

McNeil had no need to be brief; nobody should be able to accuse him of hiding something. So he indirectly goes into some points from the reporting, on which he can directly take a bad position, because a journalist never confronts himself objectively. For example, he had to read about himself that he was not particularly popular and was considered difficult. Instead of denying this statement, McNeil concretizes it in order to gain a punchline at the expense of the routine at his employer: He is perhaps unpopular with the editors because he made their lives difficult with complaints – because unfortunately the “New York Times” is not a reporter newspaper, but an editor’s newspaper, where the editors had the last word and sometimes added the wrong word.