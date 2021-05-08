ofChristina Denk shut down

Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer called Dennis Aogo a “bad racist” on Facebook. He caused a lot of outrage. Exclusion from the party is also being discussed.

Tübingen – “The Aogo is a bad racist.” With this statement Boris Palmer is currently causing a stir on Facebook. In the course of the debate about Jens Lehmann and Dennis Aogo, the Green politician had denounced a cancel culture. Both would be deliberately excluded because of their missteps. “Cancel culture makes us obedient speaking automatons, with every word on the brink. I don’t want to live in such a language job, ”said the Green politician.

On a comment from a party colleague of the Green Youth on whether he wanted to relativize racism, responded the mayor then with the same comment: “The Aogo is a bad racist.” As a justification, he referred to an unverified Facebook comment in which it was claimed without any evidence that Aogo had used the N-word for himself.

Racism allegations to Boris Palmer: The party leadership threatens to expel – Palmer apparently only smiles at the warning

Many Facebook users and the party leaders accused Tübingen’s mayor of racism. Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter: “Boris Palmer’s statement is racist and repulsive. Appealing to irony afterwards does not undo it. The whole thing is part of ever new provocations that exclude and hurt people. Boris Palmer has therefore lost our political support. After the new incident, our state and federal committees will discuss the corresponding consequences, including exclusion procedures. “

Meanwhile, the Green Top in Baden-Württemberg is pushing for an exclusion. Palmer ensures with “staged taboo breaking” for a polarization of the public debate, it is said.

Palmer himself considers the allegations to be unfounded. In one long statement the mayor pointed out on Saturday the stylistic device of irony with which he would have increased the debate into the grotesque. “Linking my criticism of Aogo and Lehmann’s ban on appearing to racism is as absurd as declaring Dennis Aogo a” bad racist “because racist statements are put into his mouth on the Internet,” said Palmer. At bild.de Palmer continued to criticize the reactions. Merkur.de reports in detail about the incident *. (chd with dpa) * Merkur.de is part of IPPEN.MEDIA.