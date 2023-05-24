All on the pitch, at the Bernabeu, with Vinicius’ shirt. This is Real Madrid’s decision for the match against Rayo Vallecano of the Spanish Liga. And on the pitch, as the pictures show Daznthe Brazilian was also there, but in civilian clothes: the footballer – targeted by racist insults in the Valencia stadium last Sunday – has not yet emotionally overcome the shock, which is why his coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has chosen not to call him up and give him all the time necessary to find peace of mind.



01:22