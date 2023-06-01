Racism against Vinicius: they impute five bravas of Mallorca for banner

The National Police has opened an investigation for racist insults that

Vinicius received outside Mestalla, where a group of people shouted phrases like “you’re a monkey” when the player from real Madrid arrived at the Valencia CF stadium on May 21.

This was confirmed this Thursday to EFE by sources from the National Police, who have not been able to specify if any have been identified or investigated for these racist shouts made outside the field and of which there is evidence in several videos published on social networks.

The last

The investigating court 10 of Valencia investigates the racist insults to the Real Madrid player by several spectators inside the Mestalla, specifically in the Animation Stand

“The National Police has accused five ultras of the Majorca for painting a banner with insults against Vinícius a few days ago in the vicinity of Son Moix. They are accused of a hate crime for the racist content of the text that appeared on the banner, which was hung on May 5, according to Ultima Hora,” reports La Vanguardia.

And he added: “The group of ultras, of which there are at least five investigated, took down several banners of political parties that had been installed near the stadium. On the back of the banners they wrote comments against the Real Madrid player with racist insults on their against. The ultras were in Son Moix because shortly after a match was being played between the Real Mallorca and Valencia CF”.



