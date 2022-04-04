After the sad events of yesterday that saw Kalidou as the protagonist Koulibaly the football association Senegalese offers maximum solidarity towards its captain.

Here is the press release:

“Faithful to their sad habits, some Atalanta fans from Bergamo have once again shown their human paucity, pronouncing despicable and racist insults addressed to our captain and leader Kalidou Koulibaly.

These mindless idiots must have no place in a stadium. Come on Kalidou, the Senegalese people support you wholeheartedly and present themselves as one man to be proud of your courage, your exemplarity and your belonging to our race and our country.

Captain courage, they will never catch up with you. You said it yourself during the reception at the Palazzo della Repubblica after our victory in the African Cup of Nations. ‘We are killed but not dishonored’: Senegal and Africa are proud of you.

You are the intractable defender of our color, our identity and our culture. That’s why you are our most beautiful and strongest representation.

